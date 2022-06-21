Russia permits two local airlines to fly to Azerbaijan

By Trend

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) has issued permits to two airlines to operate flights to Azerbaijani cities, Trend reports via Russian media.

The report said that the Russian Azimuth airline plans to operate flights from Moscow to Azerbaijani Lankaran and Gabala, and from Mineralnye Vody to Ganja, while the Russian IrAero airline - from Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Kazan to Baku.

Information about the time and frequency of flights hasn’t yet been reported.

Azimuth airline currently operates flights from Mineralnye Vody and Sochi to Baku.