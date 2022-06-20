TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

20 June 2022 [15:55]

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $127.82 per barrel, having decreased by $1.21 (0.94 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $129.41 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $121.97.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $126.36 per barrel this week, down by $1.51 (1.18 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $132.04 per barrel, while the minimum price was $120.37.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $85.5 per barrel this week, which was $1.99 (2.28 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $90.99 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $79.41.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $127.05 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $0.44 (0.35 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $132.06 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $120.58.

Oil grade/date

13.06.22

14.06.22

15.06.22

16.06.22

17.06.22

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$128.77

$133.34

$129.41

$125.63

$121.97

$127.82

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$127.44

$132.04

$127.96

$124.03

$120.37

$126.36

Urals (EX NOVO)

$87.19

$90.99

$86.9

$83.02

$79.41

$85.5

Brent Dated

$127.97

$132.06

$128.16

$124.28

$120.58

$126.61


