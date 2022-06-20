Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $127.82 per barrel, having decreased by $1.21 (0.94 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $129.41 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $121.97.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $126.36 per barrel this week, down by $1.51 (1.18 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $132.04 per barrel, while the minimum price was $120.37.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $85.5 per barrel this week, which was $1.99 (2.28 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $90.99 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $79.41.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $127.05 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $0.44 (0.35 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $132.06 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $120.58.
Oil grade/date
13.06.22
14.06.22
15.06.22
16.06.22
17.06.22
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$128.77
$133.34
$129.41
$125.63
$121.97
$127.82
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$127.44
$132.04
$127.96
$124.03
$120.37
$126.36
Urals (EX NOVO)
$87.19
$90.99
$86.9
$83.02
$79.41
$85.5
Brent Dated
$127.97
$132.06
$128.16
$124.28
$120.58
$126.61