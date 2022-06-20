Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $127.82 per barrel, having decreased by $1.21 (0.94 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $129.41 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $121.97.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $126.36 per barrel this week, down by $1.51 (1.18 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $132.04 per barrel, while the minimum price was $120.37.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $85.5 per barrel this week, which was $1.99 (2.28 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $90.99 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $79.41.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $127.05 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $0.44 (0.35 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $132.06 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $120.58.

Oil grade/date 13.06.22 14.06.22 15.06.22 16.06.22 17.06.22 Average price Azeri LT CIF $128.77 $133.34 $129.41 $125.63 $121.97 $127.82 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $127.44 $132.04 $127.96 $124.03 $120.37 $126.36 Urals (EX NOVO) $87.19 $90.99 $86.9 $83.02 $79.41 $85.5 Brent Dated $127.97 $132.06 $128.16 $124.28 $120.58 $126.61



