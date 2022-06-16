TODAY.AZ / Business

Central Bank preparing concept of digital manat

16 June 2022 [18:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is preparing the concept of a digital manat [country’s national currency], an expert of the National Payment Systems Development Division of the Payment Systems and Settlements Department of CBA Rashad Gasimov said during ??? Fintex Summit 2022 [Finance and Technologies Expo is being held in Azerbaijan’s Baku, on June 16-17], Trend reports.

According to him, advanced world experience in this sphere is being researched.

"Digital currency can significantly boost transition to a cashless payment environment," Gasimov added.

