bp reaches final phase of planned activity within SWAP exploration drilling program

bp as operator under the Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement (EDPSA) for the Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula (SWAP) area advises that the third exploration well, QBDX01 was safely plugged and permanently abandoned on May 25, Azernews reports with the reference to BP Azerbaijan.

"The well, which was drilled in the Qarabatdag location within the South East Prospective Area of the SWAP contract zone, did not encounter any economic hydrocarbons," BP Azerbaijan reported.

It was noted that the QBDX01 exploration well represented the final phase of the planned activity within the SWAP exploration drilling program.

"The Satti jack-up rig has now been released from the SWAP program," the report reads.

The well was drilled approximately 7km from the coast, at a water depth of approximately 6m. It was spudded on April 4, 2022, with a plan to reach a total depth of up to 2,155 meters (primary wellbore). The drilling activities were suspended at a depth of 2,185m, upon observing no hydrocarbons in the primary target.

bp is the operator and holds a 25 percent interest in the SWAP EDPSA with partners SOCAR Oil Affiliate holding a 50 percent interest and LUKOIL the remaining 25 percent.

BP opened its first office in Baku in June 1992 and has since then contributed to Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector through operating projects, such as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP).