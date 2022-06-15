Azerbaijan becoming major energy exporter

By Trend

The capacity and potential of the energy system are essential factors for the energy security of each country, Trend reports.

The measures taken over the past 19 years on upgrading Azerbaijan’s energy sector were primarily aimed to provide citizens with sustainable electricity.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's participation in the inauguration of a new 110/35/10 kV power substation and Digital Network General Management Center owned by Azerishig OJSC on June 10 in Baku confirms the sustainability of measures to upgrade the country's energy economy. Moreover, the new substation, built near Fuzuli Square in the Yasamal district of the capital, was constructed to meet the rapidly growing electricity demand of Baku, as well as to ensure the reliability of the energy supply.

Commissioning of the Yashma junction substation on February 8, 2022, as well as of the Gobu substation and the 385-megawatt Gobu Power Station of the Gobu Energy Junction on February 11, 2022, attended by President Ilham Aliyev, have been of strategic interstate importance.

Moreover, the inauguration of Agdam-1 and Agdam-2 substations, the Digital Management Center of the Karabakh Regional Electric Network, and the Aghjabadi substation suggests that 2022 will make a significant contribution to improving the energy system.

Infrastructure projects on increasing generation capacities are of particular essence for improving the country's business and investment environment, and meeting the growing needs of business entities for electricity. The implementation of vital energy projects since 2003, the construction of over 30 new power plants of 3,000 MW have improved the country's energy supply.

Through the special attention of President Ilham Aliyev, the overall generation capacity of Azerbaijan's energy system has reached 8,000 MW, which turned the country into an energy exporting country. The Astara, Nakhchivan, Shaki, and Khachmaz Power Stations with a capacity of 87 megawatts each, the 105-megawatt Baku Power Station, the 300-megawatt Sangachal Power Station, the 525-megawatt Sumgait Power Station, the 105-megawatt Shahdag Power Station, the 780-megawatt Janub Power Station, and others have boosted the generation capacity of the country's energy system.

Shimal-1 Power Station and the 400-megawatt Shimal-2 Power Station commissioned in 2019, provide 20 percent of Azerbaijan's electricity production.

In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions on preventing the recurrence of similar accidents that happened in 2018, Azerenergy has taken a number of measures. The rehabilitation program prepared for this purpose ensured the implementation of comprehensive measures in the energy sector.

Furthermore, 23 power plants and substations were built or restored in 2021. The 500-kV Absheron substation, 220-kV Khirdalan and Hovsan substations, as well as the 110-kV Binagadi, Khirdalan-2, and Mashtaga, Surakhani substations, are of paramount importance from this perspective. Due to measures on ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the Azerbaijani liberated territories, 13 power facilities have been built, including nine 110/35/10 kV digital substations.

The Presidential Order 'On measures to create a green energy zone in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan' envisages the efficient use of renewable energy sources in the liberated territories. To this end, Azerbaijan is also closely cooperating with foreign partners. The agreement reached with bp on the implementation of a 240-MW solar power plant project in the Zangilan and Jabrayil districts is just one example of this. A number of other foreign companies are also expressing their intention to participate in renewable energy projects in Karabakh.

The attendance of President Ilham Aliyev at the opening ceremony of the Gulyabird hydroelectric power station in Lachin in 2021, as well as of the small hydroelectric power plants Sugovushan-1, Sugovushan-2, Kalbajar-1, commissioning of the Shusha, Fuzuli, Shukurbeyli, Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli substations once again confirm the significant potential of the country.

President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the official opening ceremony of the 27th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week, said that the development of the energy industry in our country and strengthening of export potential in this area is one of the primary objectives.

"By the way, Azerbaijan is exporting not only oil and gas, but also electricity, huge potential, experience. All these factors play an important role in attracting major energy companies to invest in renewables. And this year already we had two groundbreaking ceremonies with leading energy companies, ACWA Power and Masdar and now the construction of two – one wind and one solar- power plants with a total capacity of 470 megawatts are already underway. And next year, these two power plants will be commissioned. And this is only the beginning," said the president.

The fact that Azerbaijan, which has fully ensured its energy security, pays great attention to other alternative projects, further expands the opportunities in this area.