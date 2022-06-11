Azerbaijani oil prices down

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $2.22 on June 10 compared to the previous price, settling at $128.93 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 10 amounted to $127.61 per barrel, also down by $2.29 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $87.43 per barrel on June 10, reduced by $2.2 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.38 compared to the previous price and made up $127.55 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 11)