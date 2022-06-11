Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 30 1.7 June 6 1.7 May 31 1.7 June 7 1.7 June 1 1.7 June 8 1.7 June 2 1.7 June 9 1.7 June 3 1.7 June 10 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0163 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0058 and amounted to 1.8172 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 30 1.8282 June 6 1.8238 May 31 1.8267 June 7 1.8161 June 1 1.8213 June 8 1.8155 June 2 1.8119 June 9 1.8233 June 3 1.8271 June 10 1.8075 Average weekly 1.8230 Average weekly 1.8172

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0024 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0011 manat and reached 0.028 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 30 0.0265 June 6 0.0270 May 31 0.0268 June 7 0.0275 June 1 0.0272 June 8 0.0276 June 2 0.0268 June 9 0.0285 June 3 0.0271 June 10 0.0294 Average weekly 0.0269 Average weekly 0.0280

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0044 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0028 manat and totaled 0.1007 manat per Turkish lira.