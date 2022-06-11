Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
May 30
1.7
June 6
1.7
May 31
1.7
June 7
1.7
June 1
1.7
June 8
1.7
June 2
1.7
June 9
1.7
June 3
1.7
June 10
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0163 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0058 and amounted to 1.8172 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
May 30
1.8282
June 6
1.8238
May 31
1.8267
June 7
1.8161
June 1
1.8213
June 8
1.8155
June 2
1.8119
June 9
1.8233
June 3
1.8271
June 10
1.8075
Average weekly
1.8230
Average weekly
1.8172
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0024 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0011 manat and reached 0.028 manat per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
May 30
0.0265
June 6
0.0270
May 31
0.0268
June 7
0.0275
June 1
0.0272
June 8
0.0276
June 2
0.0268
June 9
0.0285
June 3
0.0271
June 10
0.0294
Average weekly
0.0269
Average weekly
0.0280
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0044 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0028 manat and totaled 0.1007 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
May 30
0.1039
June 6
0.1031
May 31
0.1037
June 7
0.1022
June 1
0.1037
June 8
0.1008
June 2
0.1035
June 9
0.0989
June 3
0.1031
June 10
0.0987
Average weekly
0.1036
Average weekly
0.1007