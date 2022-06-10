Azerbaijan discusses existing transit development opportunities

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has chaired a meeting on the development of Azerbaijan's existing transit opportunities on June 9, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, the participants analyzed the current situation and forecasts in the field of international cargo transportation.

They also discussed legal, administrative, and technical issues on expanding the country's capacity for all categories of goods, as well as improving economic efficiency in the field of cargo transportation. In addition, specific instructions were given to the relevant structures.

The meeting was attended by persons responsible for various areas, heads of relevant ministries, and state-owned companies.

Transport routes through the South Caucasus are becoming increasingly popular as more countries seek ways to bypass Russia. In the current situation, Azerbaijan's role as a regional transportation hub is irreplaceable. As the most stable projects, transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and Azerbaijan's transit along the route of the New Silk Road are becoming increasingly popular. In terms of the North-South corridor, its significance for Russia is difficult to overestimate, especially in light of the sanctions.

Azerbaijan's modern and dependable transport and logistics infrastructure can withstand the heavy load and keep the region's economic processes and commodity flow moving.