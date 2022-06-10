Chamber of Commerce chair emphasizes significance of France's partnership with Azerbaijan

By Trend

Awarding Chair of the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce Teyba Guliyeva with the Order of the Legion of Honor took place at the French Embassy in Baku, Trend reports.

The order was presented by the Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross.

The ambassador underscored the Chamber's considerable contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

"To date, high revenues, as well as strong partnerships contribute to the prosperity of Azerbaijan's economy, and the Chamber of Commerce is actively promoting its further development," he said.

He appreciated the role of the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce in facilitating the business forum between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Furthermore, Guliyeva emphasized the significance of France's partnership with Azerbaijan and expressed hope for making a greater contribution to the improvement of Azerbaijan-France relations.