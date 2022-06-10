Azerbaijan to expand cooperation with Pakistan in SMB sector

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is planning to expand cooperation with Pakistan in the field of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the visit of the delegation, headed by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Shakeel Munir, to Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium-sized Business Development.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on cooperation and joint efforts in the SMBs sphere.

The chairman of the agency, Orkhan Mammadov, noted that studying the best practices of SMB support and expanding the geography of cooperation with relevant agencies is one of the main directions of the agency’s activities. He added that the implementation of mutual business missions can be useful for business cooperation.

Pakistani Ambassador Bilal Hayee and Pakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Chamber President Khurram Bhatti also attended the meeting.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various sectors of the economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $11.7 million in 2021.