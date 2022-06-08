SMBs Development Agency, AmCham discuss enhancing of cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani Agency for Small and Medium-sized Business Development and the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) have discussed steps to be taken within the framework of joint cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between the agency's board chairman Orkhan Mammadov and AmCham's president of the board of directors Nargiz Nasrullayeva.

During the meeting, the parties discussed joint support for the development of projects and startups based on innovative initiatives, and the implementation of joint measures to promote business ethics, corporate governance, and social responsibility.

They also discussed the promotion of corporate standards among SMBs, as well as the organization of green energy events with corresponding unions.

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency continues to hold meetings with local and foreign entrepreneurs in order to expand relations and implement new business initiatives.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan is a leading private, non-profit business association supporting and promoting the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan.

Established in 1996, AmCham is composed of over 260 Regular and Associate Member Companies active in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy. AmCham Azerbaijan represents nearly 80 percent of all foreign investment, as well as a significant portion of local investment in Azerbaijan.