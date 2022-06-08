Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan intend to boost cooperation in energy sector

By Azernews

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan intend to increase cooperation in the energy sector, Turkmen Ambassador Mekan Ishanguliyev said during a roundtable dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Azernews reports.

He noted that the agreements on the Dostlug field will serve to further develop and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

“We expect that perhaps this project will give a strong impetus to the implementation of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project,” he said.

The ambassador added that by doing so Turkmen gas can reach the European market, which will be of great importance for the development of the country’s energy sector.

Moreover, Ishanguliyev stated that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are enhancing collaboration in various areas, particularly in transport and energy.

“Meanwhile, the transport interaction between the two countries is intensifying as well. Thus, the priority of the countries is to establish direct flights, which is likely to yield positive results in the near future,” he said.

To recall, on January 21, 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan signed a memorandum of understanding over the joint exploration of the Dostlug gas field. According to experts' estimates, the Dostlug gas field contains natural gas and 60-70 million tons of oil. The deal will enable future transport of Turkmen hydrocarbons to Europe via Azerbaijan, thereby bolstering Azerbaijan’s position as a regional energy hub and Europe’s energy provider.

Cooperation with SOCAR

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company Vice President for Investment and Marketing Elshad Nasirov said that the company plans to develop energy cooperation with Turkmenistan and hopes to open an office of the company there.

He noted that the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the two countries on the joint exploration, development, and exploitation of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field has brought relations between the two countries to a new level.

Moreover, Nasirov mentioned that the two countries are increasing bilateral trade and transportation of Turkmen goods to Europe and back via Azerbaijan. He added that the contract for Turkmen gas delivery to Azerbaijan via Iran had been concluded earlier.

"Our oil company is a transnational company, which operates in the oil and gas sector. And I hope that we will be able to open an office of our company in Ashgabat," he opined.

Additionally, he highlighted that the solution of the legal status of the sea, as all five countries of the region are major producers of hydrocarbons in the world, creates great opportunities for the Caspian countries.

Cargo turnover increase

Speaking at the roundtable, Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC General Director Taleh Ziyadov stated that it is planned to increase the cargo turnover of the Baku and Turkmenbashi ports.

He emphasized that with the construction of the new terminal of the Baku Sea Port, the reception of cargo may increase up to 3 million tons per year.

Noting the importance of digitalization in this sphere, Ziyadov mentioned that currently, there are discussions with the Turkmen side on the introduction of new digital technologies in the transport field.

"In 2019, the Baku Port received a green port certificate. We hope that in the near future the ports of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will receive similar certificates and a green corridor will be created in our region," he said.