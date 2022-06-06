Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices grew last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $126.37 per barrel, having increased by $2.35 (1.89 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $127.48 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $125.75.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $125.31 per barrel last week, up by $2.35 (1.91 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $126.42 per barrel, while the minimum price was $124.69.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $83.35 per barrel last week, which was $3.9 (4.9 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $85.38 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $81.05.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $121.61 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $4.52 (3.86 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $124.38 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $118.69.
Oil grade/date
May 30, 2022
May 31, 2022
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
June 3, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$125.75
$125.91
$126.80
$127.48
$125.93
$126.37
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$124.69
$124.86
$125.74
$126.42
$124.87
$125.31
Urals (EX NOVO)
$81.05
$81.99
$83.96
$85.38
$84.41
$83.35
Brent Dated
$118.69
$119.67
$122.34
$124.38
$122.96
$121.61