Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices grew last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $126.37 per barrel, having increased by $2.35 (1.89 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $127.48 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $125.75.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $125.31 per barrel last week, up by $2.35 (1.91 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $126.42 per barrel, while the minimum price was $124.69.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $83.35 per barrel last week, which was $3.9 (4.9 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $85.38 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $81.05.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $121.61 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $4.52 (3.86 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $124.38 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $118.69.