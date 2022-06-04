TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan curtails Central Bank's powers

04 June 2022 [16:59] - TODAY.AZ


By Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's (CBA) powers have been limited following the corresponding Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers has been entrusted with the responsibilities of the Secretariat of the Economic Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, established to organize the Council's activities. The Cabinet of Ministers will determine the composition of the Secretariat of the Council.

These powers have previously belonged to the Central Bank.

