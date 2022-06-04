Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy signs documents with UK's bp in Shusha

By Trend

Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and UK's bp company signed an addendum to the executive agreement on cooperation in Shusha, Trend correspondent reports.

The addendum was signed by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones.

In addition, an executive agreement was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Masdar (UAE). The document was signed by Masdar Clean Energy Acting Executive Director Fawaz Al Muharrami and Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The documents were signed during the special session “The Path to Zero Emissions: Developing the Green Energy Potential of the Liberated Territories”, which is taking place in Shusha as part of the Baku Energy Week.

The session noted Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of Europe. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan played an important role in the diversification of energy sources. This indicates the importance of developing the "green" energy potential of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.