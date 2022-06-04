Azerbaijan's historical Shusha city venue for special session of Baku Energy Week

By Sabina Mammadli

"The Path to Zero Emissions: Potential and Opportunities of Green Energy in Karabakh Region" - a special session as part of the Baku Energy Week - is being held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city today, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, First Vice-President and Acting President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf, bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye Gary Jones, Managing Director and Country Chair at TotalEnergies Regis Agut, Acting Executive Director of Masdar Clean Energy Fawaz Al Muharrami, and Chief Investment Officer of ACWA Power Clive Turton are also in Shusha to attend the final session.

Moreover, the event has brought together over 100 local and foreign representatives.

Baku saw the opening of the Energy Week on June 1-3. In view of current trends in the energy sector, the Baku Energy Week amalgamated three major events under its brand - the 27th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Energy and Renewable Energy Exhibition, and the Baku Energy Forum.

This year, 250 companies from 31 countries attended the exhibitions and the forum. Among countries are Azerbaijan, Belarus, UK, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Israel, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, India, Kazakhstan, China, Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, U.S., Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Finland, France, Croatia, Switzerland, and Japan. Large companies, such as Bos Shelf, Gazprombank, Equinor, Schlumberger, and others were among the participants.