ACWA Power to continue supporting Azerbaijan in its green energy transition

ACWA Power will continue to support Azerbaijan on its transition path to green energy, the company’s Chief Investment Officer Clive Turton said at 27th Baku Energy Forum, Azernews reports.

“ACWA Power is pleased to support Azerbaijan on its path to the development of green energy,” he said.

Turton noted that rich natural resources and great potential on shelves give Azerbaijan the opportunity to successfully develop in this sector. In this regard, he underlined that ACWA Power will help Azerbaijan reduce carbon emissions, use renewable energy sources for industrial needs, reduce dependence on fossil fuels for electricity generation and expand other potential opportunities.

Masdar aims to expand its presence in Azerbaijan

Masdar's Head of Department for development and investment for Central Asia and Russia Abdullah Zayed stated that the company aims to expand its presence in Azerbaijan in the solar and wind energy sectors.

"We started contacts with the government of Azerbaijan in 2018, and we are very pleased that Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry involved us in the work on the solar energy project," he said.

Recalling the Garadagh Solar Power Plant project in Azerbaijan with an installed capacity of 230 megawatts was signed in January 2020, he noted that the implementation of this project will reduce CO2 emissions by 2,000 tons per year and provide electricity to 110,000 residential buildings.

"We are looking to expand our presence in Azerbaijan in the solar and wind energy sectors, also in the production of green hydrogen and other renewable energy sources (RES)," he said.

Azerbaijan plays a big role in global gas production

Speaking at the forum, TotalEnergies Managing Director and Country Chair Regis Agut stated that Azerbaijan will play a big role in global gas production, adding that the country has great potential to expand gas supplies.

“Today, gas supplies from Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor are in the spotlight. The resources in the Caspian Sea are also huge,” he said.

Agut stated that the joint project of TotalEnergies with Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company in Absheron will play an important role in this regard.

“Our project with SOCAR also has a very low level of emissions, but even more investment in decarbonization is required,” he said.

Azerbaijan demonstrates leadership in achieving ambitious energy goals

International Renewable Energy Agency’s General Director Francesco La Camera stated that Azerbaijan has demonstrated leadership on the world stage in achieving ambitious energy goals.

“Azerbaijan has achieved great success in the development of renewable energy sources sector,” he said.

He added that the agency successfully cooperates with Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.

“We are ready to continue to provide all kinds of support to Azerbaijan in achieving its ambitious goals,” he said.