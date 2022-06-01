Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 38.5 pct

By Azernews

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by $268.6 million, or 38.5 percent, in January-April of 2022, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its May export review issue.

In the first four months of the year, Azerbaijan's exports totaled $11.8 billion, including $965.5 million in the non-oil sector. Fruit and vegetable production increased by 23.6 percent to $162.6 million compared to January-February 2021.

The cotton yarn came in first with $102.5 million in non-oil exports, followed by carbamide with $68.2 million and tomatoes with $58.2 million.

Turkey ranked first with $333.7 million in non-oil product exports in January-April, followed by Russia with $191.7 million and Georgia with $61 million.

During the normalization process, exports amounted to $3.8 billion in April 2022. Non-oil exports increased by 22 percent to $238.3 million. In addition, food exports increased by 6.2 percent to $51.4 million, while non-food exports increased by 27.2 percent to $186.9 million.

Turkey ranked first with $78.5 million in non-oil product exports in April, followed by Russia with $42.3 million and Switzerland with $17.7 million. Cotton yarn ($30.3 million) is first on the list of non-oil exports, followed by tomatoes ($19.4 million) and gold ($16.9 million).

The export review also included data on export orders received by the Azexport.az portal. As a result, the portal received orders totaling $162.7 million from January to April 2022. In April 2022, the value of export orders received by Azexport.az was $30.1 million. It should be noted that the portal received $2.96 billion in export orders from 145 countries between January 2017 and April 30, 2021.

Furthermore, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in April of this year was $27.4 million.

The purpose of the export review is to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets, and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.