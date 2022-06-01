Azerbaijani gas to pay key role in meeting Bulgaria’s objectives of diversifying energy sources – Minister Alexander Nikolov

By Trend

The interconnector Greece- Bulgaria will play a key role in meeting Bulgaria’s objectives of diversifying energy sources, energy security and independence, Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He pointed out that the interconnector Greece-Bulgaria is a key project for the country's energy security and the entire region of Southeast Europe.

“Despite the accumulated serious delay in the implementation of the interconnector, the government has taken active steps in recent months to launch the gas pipeline, which will provide the opportunity for supplies from different regions. At the moment, the gas pipeline is at its final stage of implementation, the hydro-tests throughout the entire territory have been completed, the connection of the pipeline to the Transatlantic Gas pipeline (TAP) has been carried out, the dispatching centre of Haskovo is completed, there is progress on the reactivation of the route, which shall be carried out under local legislation.

Measurement and control systems are currently being installed and tested. The progress of the project in recent months gives us a ground for optimism that the interconnector will be physically completed by mid-year as recorded in the latest updated project schedule. In parallel, we are striving to optimize the time limits for the implementation of the necessary administrative procedures – obtaining different licences and permits – so that the commercial operation of the facility starts as soon as possible. I am confident that the interconnector Greece- Bulgaria will play a key role in meeting our objectives of diversifying energy sources, energy security and independence,” said Nikolov.

The energy minister noted that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Bulgaria in its efforts to guarantee energy security and independence.