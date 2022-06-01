Air communication between Baku - Makhachkala resumes

By Azernews

Air communication between Baku and Makhachkala resumes, Azernews reports, citing Lezgigazet.ru

The press service of the Makhachkala Airport reported that the flights will be operated by Utair Airlines on Fridays and Sundays on Boeing 737500.

Departure from Makhachkala Airport will be at 15:00 Moscow time with arrival in Azerbaijan's capital at 17:30 local time. In the meantime, a departure from Baku will be at 18:30 local time with arrival at Makhachkala Airport at 18:30 Moscow time.

Tickets can be purchased at the airport's ticket offices and on the airline's website.

Azerbaijan and Russia have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Declaration on "Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation" on February 22, 2022. The Declaration aims to elevate the Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level: allied relations.

Azerbaijani investments in Russia's economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of these investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in the Azerbaijani economy totaled $6.3 billion, with $5 billion invested in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

Additionally, some 14 Russian companies have applied for participation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh reconstruction.