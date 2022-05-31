Azerbaijan to host Baku Energy Week with around 250 companies in attendance

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku will host an Energy Week event from June 1 to 4, Azernews reports.

Taking into account current trends in the energy sector, the Baku Energy Week will unite three major events under its brand - the 27th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Energy and Renewable Energy Exhibition, and the Baku Energy Forum.

This year, 250 companies from 31 countries will take part in the exhibitions and the forum. Among countries are Azerbaijan, Belarus, UK, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Israel, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, India, Kazakhstan, China, Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, U.S., Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Finland, France, Croatia, Switzerland, and Japan. Large companies, such as Bos Shelf, Gazprombank, Equinor, Schlumberger, and others will be among the participants.

The Baku Energy Forum will bring together key players in the global energy market, executives, and specialists from international companies to discuss current challenges, ways to develop the energy industry, and partnerships. The forum will be held on June 2-3 at the Baku Convention Center. The forum program includes 25 topics from 50 speakers. The forum will also include bilateral B2B business meetings, which will allow representatives of local and foreign companies to communicate and discuss in detail all aspects of possible cooperation.

Among the speakers of the forum are the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, and Romania; Deputy Prime Ministers of Moldova and Serbia; Deputy Minister of Energy of Turkiye; representatives of the Bureau of Energy Resources (USA), the European Economic Commission (ECE); Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF); heads of companies such as SOCAR, bp, TPAO, Equinor, Uniper, Tenaris, TotalEnergies, Masdar, ACWA Power, and a number of the most key companies in the energy sector.

On the first day of the event, ICA Group Advisor Russell Taylor and Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov are expected to make opening remarks.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed throughout the event. As a sign of importance the Azerbaijani government is attaching to the historical city of Shusha, the closing ceremony of the Baku Energy Forum will be held there.

The whole list of participants, speakers as well as the event’s program is available here.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Bureau of Energy Resources Laura Lockman already arrived in Azerbaijan on May 30. During the visit from May 30 to June 2, she will meet with officials of the country and take part in the events of the Baku Energy Week.

Earlier, in an interview with Azernews, energy expert Ilham Shaban, speaking about the upcoming forum, stated that the gas issues are expected to be discussed at the forum.

“Against this background, everyone will be saying something - the state department representative from the U.S., the British guests, the European guests, and others,” he said.

He added that at the forum there will be two new participants, Masdar and ACWA Power, who will set a new tone for the green energy industry, as they have projects in Azerbaijan. Both companies are building plants in Azerbaijan that will generate electricity by the end of next year or early 2024.

Shaban also mentioned that the main goal of the forum is the promotion of Azerbaijan, its role, projects, etc., adding that 90 percent of presented projects at the forum are Azerbaijani.

“On the other hand, at the conference, the service companies make presentations on their achievements - how to increase oil and output, how to extract hydrocarbons from difficult formations or reduce the cost of underground workover. There are a couple of presentations of this kind,” he added.

The 27th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition is the largest event in the energy sector of the Caspian region. Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition is the first exhibition held since the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition is a well-known event in the region's oil and gas industry, as well as an international platform that annually gathers top executives to discuss key oil and gas projects in the Caspian region and ensure energy security.

During the exhibition, the companies will demonstrate innovative technologies in the field of oil production and energy transportation, storage of oil and gas systems and services, as well as current and prospective oil and gas projects in the region and a number of other achievements.

The traditional Caspian Power 2022 exhibition, which is the only specialized event in the field of energy and renewable energy sources in the Caspian region, will be held at the same venue as the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition. It will present the latest proposals of international and local companies in the field of development and use of energy and renewable energy sources. Opportunities for cooperation in the field of investments in renewable energy and joint projects to provide the liberated territories in Karabakh with green energy will be expanded.

The event is held under the official support of Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and State Oil Company (SOCAR).