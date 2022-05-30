TEKNOFEST to create innovation in both defense and space technologies - Turkish researcher

By Trend

TEKNOFEST will create innovation in both defense and space technology, researcher-academic at Center for Global Governance of Shanghai University (China) Selim Han Yeniacun told Trend.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is held outside of Turkey for the first time - in Azerbaijan and statements made by the officials of both countries during their speeches at the festival became another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood, he said.

According to Yeniacun, the participation of Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents in TEKNOFEST once again proved that relations between the two countries, which have been going on for 30 years, have been developing and strengthening over the years.

"This festival can be a harbinger of new technologies that the two countries will produce jointly, especially in the defense industry. I think that the TEKNOFEST festival will be the starting point for continuing political and diplomatic relations between two countries in the sphere of the defense industry and aviation technology," he added.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival was organized in Baku by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Azerbaijan Republic. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

