Fourth day of TEKNOFEST starts in Baku

By Trend

The last, fourth, day of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival has started in Baku, Trend reports.

During today, the festival is expected to award teams and participants of the festival, a number of entertainment programs for both adults and children, air shows, flyboard shows, etc.

Representatives of aviation, space and technology companies will continue to present their products at TEKNOFEST.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is being held in Azerbaijan from May 26 through May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

