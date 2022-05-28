Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 16 1.7 May 23 1.7 May 17 1.7 May 24 1.7 May 18 1.7 May 25 1.7 May 19 1.7 May 26 1.7 May 20 1.7 May 27 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0278 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0322 and amounted to 1.8155 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 16 1.7683 May 23 1.8004 May 17 1.7751 May 24 1.8128 May 18 1.7904 May 25 1.8199 May 19 1.7851 May 26 1.8160 May 20 1.7975 May 27 1.8282 Average weekly 1.7833 Average weekly 1.8155

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.014 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0019 manat and reached 0.0285 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 16 0.0263 May 23 0.0279 May 17 0.0265 May 24 0.0292 May 18 0.0263 May 25 0.0307 May 19 0.0268 May 26 0.0281 May 20 0.0273 May 27 0.0265 Average weekly 0.0266 Average weekly 0.0285

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0027 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0025 manat and totaled 0.1052 manat per Turkish lira.