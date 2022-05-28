Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
May 16
1.7
May 23
1.7
May 17
1.7
May 24
1.7
May 18
1.7
May 25
1.7
May 19
1.7
May 26
1.7
May 20
1.7
May 27
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0278 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0322 and amounted to 1.8155 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
May 16
1.7683
May 23
1.8004
May 17
1.7751
May 24
1.8128
May 18
1.7904
May 25
1.8199
May 19
1.7851
May 26
1.8160
May 20
1.7975
May 27
1.8282
Average weekly
1.7833
Average weekly
1.8155
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.014 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0019 manat and reached 0.0285 manat per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
May 16
0.0263
May 23
0.0279
May 17
0.0265
May 24
0.0292
May 18
0.0263
May 25
0.0307
May 19
0.0268
May 26
0.0281
May 20
0.0273
May 27
0.0265
Average weekly
0.0266
Average weekly
0.0285
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0027 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0025 manat and totaled 0.1052 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
May 16
0.1097
May 23
0.1066
May 17
0.1087
May 24
0.1065
May 18
0.1069
May 25
0.1052
May 19
0.1065
May 26
0.1038
May 20
0.1065
May 27
0.1039
Average weekly
0.1077
Average weekly
0.1052