Estonian Speaker says Azerbaijan is of great importance to EU

Estonian Parliament Chairman Juri Ratas has said that Azerbaijan is of great importance to the European Union (EU), especially given the situation with the shortage of oil and gas, Azernews reports with reference to Juri Ratas's post on his official Facebook post.

"Azerbaijan is also important for the European Union, because, given the shortage of gas and oil, it is Azerbaijan that can offer cooperation to the European Union before the upcoming heating season," he said.

Emphasizing that maintaining bilateral relations is very important, he recalled that during his three-day visit to Azerbaijan, there were many important meetings with the Azerbaijani president, the speaker of parliament, the prime minister, and several ministers.

"I am very grateful to our friends here in Azerbaijan for this welcome and I very much hope that our bilateral ties will be strengthened," he said.

To recall, during this visit, Estonian companies also expressed their interest in participating in projects being realized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Azerbaijan and Estonia cooperate in different sectors of the economy and 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $6.1 million in 2021.