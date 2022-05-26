TEKNOFEST in Baku is another evidence of brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey – minister

By Trend

Holding of the international TEKNOFEST festival in Baku once again testifies to the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Republic Rashad Nabiyev said at the opening ceremony of TEKNOFEST, on May 26, Trend reports.

"Our youth liberated our lands from occupation in 44-day second Karabakh war. Our victory in the war will continue in technological arena. We will hold an award ceremony for all participants on May 28," Nabiyev said.

He also added that the board of 'Smart Karabakh' contest is one of the most spectacular.

"Investors and heads of venture funds also take part in the festival, which indicates the possibility of attracting an investor to your project," Nabiyev said.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival will be held in Azerbaijan from May 26 through May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

