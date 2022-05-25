Baku, Brussels mull joint projects implementation

By Azernews





Azerbaijan and Belgium have discussed the implementation of joint projects and establishment of enterprises, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Agency for Small and Medium Business Development board chairman Orkhan Mammadov with Belgium's Chamber of Commerce director-general Wouter Van Gulck.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the promotion of cooperation between business networks, expansion of institutional cooperation, organization of business missions, and exchange of information on business projects.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency are on a visit to Belgium to study the experience of EU countries in the field of SMBs and to expand relations with specialized organizations.

Orkhan Mammadov also held a meeting with Belgian Flanders Investment and Trade Agency commercial director Dirk Van Steerteghem.

They exchanged views on organizing business missions of Belgian small and medium businesses and startups to Azerbaijan, creating networks of SMBs, as well as the participation of entrepreneurs and startups in various events in Azerbaijan and Belgium.

Earlier, Agency’s Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov held a meeting with Business Europe Deputy Director-General Luisa Santos, SME United Crafts and SMEs in Europe Secretary-General Veronica Williams, EUROCHAMBERS Director-General Ben Butters, and representatives of EU4Business.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belgium amounted to $91.4 million in 2021.