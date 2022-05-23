Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 58.344 manat (1.9 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,093.796 manat, down by 53.3528 manat (1.7 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
May 9
3,189.0385
May 16
3,073.8975
May 10
3,168.2220
May 17
3,100.7490
May 11
3,126.0195
May 18
3,075.8695
May 12
3,147.5840
May 19
3,086.2225
May 13
3,104.8800
May 20
3,132.2415
Average weekly
3,147.1488
Average weekly
3,093.7960
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 1.543 manat (4.32 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.557 manat, reducing by 0.2334 manat (0.63 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
May 9
38.1095
May 16
35.7221
May 10
37.5006
May 17
36.6957
May 11
36.5585
May 18
36.6359
May 12
36.3780
May 19
36,4660
May 13
35.4051
May 20
37.2651
Average weekly
36.7903
Average weekly
36.5570
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 26.86 manat (1.67 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,611.668 manat, which was 37.4901 manat (2.27 percent) less than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
May 9
1,629.4840
May 16
1,609.1690
May 10
1,640.7125
May 17
1,605.8200
May 11
1,665.3710
May 18
1,620.8905
May 12
1,678.7670
May 19
1,586.4315
May 13
1,631.4560
May 20
1,636.0290
Average weekly
1,649.1581
Average weekly
1,611.6680
The price of an ounce of palladium increased by 110.8145 manat (3.33 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,418.4025 manat, down by 113.9153 manat (3.22 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
May 9
3,711.1170
May 16
3,327.8265
May 10
3,654.3030
May 17
3,402.5670
May 11
3,517.3680
May 18
3,473.0490
May 12
3,459.7890
May 19
3,449.9290
May 13
3,319.0120
May 20
3,438.6410
Average weekly
3,532.3178
Average weekly
3,418.4025