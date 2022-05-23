TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

23 May 2022 [16:02] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 58.344 manat (1.9 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,093.796 manat, down by 53.3528 manat (1.7 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 9

3,189.0385

May 16

3,073.8975

May 10

3,168.2220

May 17

3,100.7490

May 11

3,126.0195

May 18

3,075.8695

May 12

3,147.5840

May 19

3,086.2225

May 13

3,104.8800

May 20

3,132.2415

Average weekly

3,147.1488

Average weekly

3,093.7960

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 1.543 manat (4.32 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.557 manat, reducing by 0.2334 manat (0.63 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 9

38.1095

May 16

35.7221

May 10

37.5006

May 17

36.6957

May 11

36.5585

May 18

36.6359

May 12

36.3780

May 19

36,4660

May 13

35.4051

May 20

37.2651

Average weekly

36.7903

Average weekly

36.5570

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 26.86 manat (1.67 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,611.668 manat, which was 37.4901 manat (2.27 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 9

1,629.4840

May 16

1,609.1690

May 10

1,640.7125

May 17

1,605.8200

May 11

1,665.3710

May 18

1,620.8905

May 12

1,678.7670

May 19

1,586.4315

May 13

1,631.4560

May 20

1,636.0290

Average weekly

1,649.1581

Average weekly

1,611.6680

The price of an ounce of palladium increased by 110.8145 manat (3.33 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,418.4025 manat, down by 113.9153 manat (3.22 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 9

3,711.1170

May 16

3,327.8265

May 10

3,654.3030

May 17

3,402.5670

May 11

3,517.3680

May 18

3,473.0490

May 12

3,459.7890

May 19

3,449.9290

May 13

3,319.0120

May 20

3,438.6410

Average weekly

3,532.3178

Average weekly

3,418.4025

