Azerbaijani Electronic Security Service names number of virus-infected devices

By Trend

A total of 3,500 devices infected with viruses have been detected since early 2022 in Azerbaijan, Director of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Shahin Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, the Electronic Security Service provided the necessary support to users whose devices were infected with various types of viruses.

"Our service carries out work to identify infected devices together with internet providers. This cooperation will allow us to identify the maximum number of infected devices in the near future and take appropriate measures," he added.

The number of requests in Azerbaijan related to computer security from January through April 2022 amounted to 1,812, of which 1,758 (96.92 percent) were considered and satisfied.