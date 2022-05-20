TRACECA corridor's development crucial for Azerbaijani carriers - ABADA

By Trend

The development of the TRACECA transport corridor is highly important both for Azerbaijani carriers and for boosting Azerbaijan's transit potential, Deputy Secretary General of the country's Association of International Road Carriers (ABADA) Kanan Gurbanov told Trend.

According to Gurbanov, ABADA closely cooperates with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and provides reports and recommendations for improving national legislation on international road transport, as well as studies international experience in this area.

"Last year, our association and the ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of international road transport," he said. "According to the memorandum, we are distributing "Permit forms" used for international road transport, including multilateral annual permits of the international transport forum. This mission was entrusted to a commission created under our association."

The deputy secretary general further said that ABADA is currently working with the competent authorities of Azerbaijan on various platforms to digitalize the transport sector.

According to him, if a single electronic transit permit system is created, it would become a good tool for the development of transport communication between Azerbaijan and neighboring countries.