Azerbaijan to put up ATMs of several local banks for auction

By Trend

The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s AG Bank and Amrah Bank OJSCs, which are being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on June 1, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

The AG Bank's immovable property is a Winkor Nixdorf Cineo C2550 ATM.

The starting price is 11,000 manat ($6,470).

Amrah Bank's immovable property is a Winkor Nixdorf ProCash 8050 ATM.

The starting price is 10,000 manat ($5,880).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: ?. Salamzade 2? (third floor), Yasamal district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Phone: (+99450) 206-66-67, (+99455) 206-66-67.