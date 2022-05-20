Azerbaijan lifts flight restrictions for number of countries

By Azernews





Citizens from several other countries will be allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air, following the corresponding resolution signed by the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.

Given the requirements of Clauses 2.5-1.1 and 2.5-1.3 of the mentioned resolution, citizens, stateless persons, and citizens of other countries permanently residing in Bulgaria, Butane, South Africa, Guatemala, Lao, Lebanon, Mauritius, Egypt, Myanmar, Nepal, Paraguay, North Macedonia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam will be permitted to enter and exit Azerbaijan from May 20, 2022.

Earlier Azerbaijan canceled the requirement to submit the result of PCR testing on COVID-19 for citizens arriving in the country.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

Azerbaijan is taking effective measures in the fight against coronavirus, and four types of COVID-19 vaccines out of nine existing have been imported to Azerbaijan. The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2021, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.