Azerbaijan, Belarus sign contracts worth $55m

By Azernews





Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Mikhail Myatlikov has said that contracts worth $55 million have been signed following the first day of the visit of the Belarus delegation to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Belta.

"A business meeting between Azerbaijani and Belarus companies was held on May 18. A number of contracts totaling about $55 million were signed. New contacts are being established. I think we will hear about new contracts in the next few days," he said.

He emphasized that the main contracts were signed in the wood processing and foodstuffs sectors.

Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko arrived in Azerbaijan for a two-day working visit on May 18. The two-day visit program includes meetings with the country’s leadership, a visit to the Ganja automobile plant, international exhibitions Caspian Agro and Inter Food, as well as industrial enterprise Iglim. A business meeting between the business circles of the two countries is also planned as part of the visit.

In addition, Belarus enterprises presented their products at the international Caspian Agro and Inter Food exhibitions. The Belarusian exposition is represented by 39 companies and organizations.

Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on June 11, 1993. The two countries are cooperating in various sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $424.4 million, with the exports accounting for $295.5 million and imports for $128.9 million in 2021.

Railway passenger carriages, fiberboard of wood, butter, medicaments, furniture, wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, beef, electric transformers, and cheese are the main export goods to Azerbaijan. From Azerbaijan, Belarus imports polymers of propylene, tomatoes, fruits, nuts, fresh fruits, fruit and vegetable juices, and others.

Since 2007, a number of joint projects in the field of industrial cooperation have been launched including assembly lines of Belarus tractors and trucks. The leader of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the sphere of industrial cooperation is the Ganja automobile plant.

At a meeting with representatives of the public and expert community, Belarus, and foreign media in 2019, President Alexander Lukashenko stressed that relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan are an example of relations between the two Christian and Muslim states.