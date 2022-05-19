Azerbaijani oil prices decline

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $4.76 on May 18 compared to the previous price, settling at $118.42 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 18 amounted to $117.34 per barrel, down by $4.72 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $74.33 per barrel on May 18, reduced by $5.4 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $5.18 compared to the previous price and made up $111.33 per barrel.