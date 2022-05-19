Small and micro entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan present their products at international exhibitions in Baku

By Trend

Products and services of small and micro entrepreneurs are presented at the 15th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and 27th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (Inter Food) that opened in Baku, on May 18, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

According to SMBDA, such products as fruits and vegetables, bakery and other flour products, dried fruits and chips, spices, mushrooms, honey, saffron, sauces, milk and dairy products, juices, etc were presented at a special stand created with the support of the agency.

Business entities from Baku, Absheron, Ganja, Gazakh, and Goychay not only present their products and services at a special stand allocated for them but also hold various business meetings to expand sales opportunities and establish new business relationships.

Agency's booth, within the framework of the project implemented by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (UN FAO), also demonstrates products under the brand Yurdumun lezzeti (flavor of my country), covering 23 business entities from Balakan, Zagatala and Gakh regions.

SMBDA is one of the organizations supporting Caspian Agro and Inter Food Azerbaijan exhibitions.