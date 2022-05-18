Azerbaijani, Turkish health ministers ink co-op roadmap for 2022-23

By Azernews

The Azerbaijani and Turkish health ministers have signed a roadmap of cooperation for 2022-2023, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani and Turkish Health Ministers Teymur Musayev and Fahrettin Koca respectively have signed the roadmap and expressed the hope that the document would play an important role in the development of the health sectors of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

A delegation led by Teymur Musayev arrived in Turkey for a two-day working visit on May 17.

During the meeting with the leadership of the Turkish Health Ministry, the parties discussed the successful development of multilateral relations between the two brotherly nations, as well as the cooperation in the field of health and the implementation of joint projects.

The Turkish health minister noted that the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries are successfully developing in all spheres. He stressed that the Azerbaijani president's participation in the opening of Rize-Artvin Airport will be conducive to the further development and strengthening of relations between the two nations.

Speaking about cooperation in the health sector, Fahrettin Koca emphasized that Azerbaijan and Turkey are among the countries that have made significant progress in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his turn, Teymur Musayev emphasized that cooperation in healthcare and medical science, as in all areas of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, is exemplary.

"For many years, there has been fruitful work to strengthen cooperation in the medical sector. Thus, in recent years important decisions have been made on interaction between the countries in the medical education sphere, including the exchange of modern methodological and scientific-practical information in the field of continuous professional education of medical specialists," he said.

The minister noted that at the moment mutual visits of specialists and doctors of the two countries are organized to participate in an exchange of experience and professional development activities.

He stressed that the digitalization of the health system is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan's Health Ministry.

Touching upon the COVID-19 pandemic, Musayev noted that over the period, the cooperation between the two countries has become more intense.

Additionally, he noted that in the near future, Azerbaijan will create a center for accreditation and quality control over the activities of medical institutions.

"There will also be a Coordination Center for organ donation and transplantation. We hope for the support of our Turkish colleagues in the development of these directions," he said.