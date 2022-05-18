“Made in Russia” will present national developments for the fuel and energy sector at the exhibition in Baku

|
The 27th
“Caspian Oil and Gas” International Exhibition and Conference will open in
Baku on
June 1, 2022 The large-scale exhibition “Made in Russia” will feature flagship
developments
and technologies in the field of fuel and energy complex from 21 Russian
companies.
This year
“Made in Russia” exhibition will cover an area of 575 square meters. The
participants
will be able to acquaint themselves with products that have been highly praised
by
Russian
and international oil and gas companies.
For
instance, a range of services and developments from the manufacturer of
equipment
for the
petrochemical industry with the maximum degree of localization will be
presented.
Other exhibitors
include a manufacturer of highly efficient drilling and oil and gas equipment,
a
developer
and manufacturer of microelectronic pressure and force transducers, and many
others.
The “Caspian
Oil & Gas” exhibition will continue its work until June 3 In addition to
presentations,
the “Made in Russia” pavilion will host more than 100 B2B meetings between
representatives
of Russian and foreign companies and discussions on potential cooperation.
***
“Made in Russia” is a national brand aimed at increasing
recognition and expanding the
audience
of national goods, services, projects, and manufacturers in both domestic and
international
markets. It is under the “Made in Russia” brand that the top Russian companies
will
present their technologies and equipment developments for the oil and gas
industry at the
International
Exhibition and Conference “Caspian Oil and Gas”.
The international exhibition and conference
“Caspian Oil and Gas” is the
largest annual event
that
brings together the world’s leading oil and gas producers, suppliers and
consumers,
researchers,
heads of ministries and agencies. The list of participants of the Exhibition
and
Conference
includes the world’s leading oil and energy companies. The previous “Caspian
Oil
and Gas”
exhibition was held in 2019 and was attended by representatives of 34 countries
– a
total of
5,313 people. Russia traditionally occupies the top positions in the “Caspian
Oil & Gas”