“Made in Russia” will present national developments for the fuel and energy sector at the exhibition in Baku

The 27th “Caspian Oil and Gas” International Exhibition and Conference will open in

Baku on June 1, 2022 The large-scale exhibition “Made in Russia” will feature flagship

developments and technologies in the field of fuel and energy complex from 21 Russian

companies.

This year “Made in Russia” exhibition will cover an area of 575 square meters. The

participants will be able to acquaint themselves with products that have been highly praised by

Russian and international oil and gas companies.

For instance, a range of services and developments from the manufacturer of equipment

for the petrochemical industry with the maximum degree of localization will be presented.

Other exhibitors include a manufacturer of highly efficient drilling and oil and gas equipment, a

developer and manufacturer of microelectronic pressure and force transducers, and many others.

The “Caspian Oil & Gas” exhibition will continue its work until June 3 In addition to

presentations, the “Made in Russia” pavilion will host more than 100 B2B meetings between

representatives of Russian and foreign companies and discussions on potential cooperation.

***

“Made in Russia” is a national brand aimed at increasing recognition and expanding the

audience of national goods, services, projects, and manufacturers in both domestic and

international markets. It is under the “Made in Russia” brand that the top Russian companies

will present their technologies and equipment developments for the oil and gas industry at the

International Exhibition and Conference “Caspian Oil and Gas”.

The international exhibition and conference “Caspian Oil and Gas” is the largest annual event

that brings together the world’s leading oil and gas producers, suppliers and consumers,

researchers, heads of ministries and agencies. The list of participants of the Exhibition and

Conference includes the world’s leading oil and energy companies. The previous “Caspian Oil

and Gas” exhibition was held in 2019 and was attended by representatives of 34 countries – a

total of 5,313 people. Russia traditionally occupies the top positions in the “Caspian Oil & Gas”