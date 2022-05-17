Labor migration from Turkey to Azerbaijan significantly decreases

By Trend

The number of trips of Turkish citizens to Azerbaijan for the purpose of employment from January through April 2022 has significantly decreased, the General Directorate of Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

According to ISKUR, the number of Turkish citizens who visited Azerbaijan through the agency decreased by 77.8 percent during the reporting period compared to the same period in 2021 and amounted to two people.

In general, 5,560 Turkish citizens went abroad through ISKUR during the reporting period, which is 45.9 percent more than from January through April 2021.

A total of 139,443 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in April 2022. Some 62.6 percent of these citizens are men, and 37.4 percent are women. The number of unemployed in Turkey amounted to 3.5 million people in April 2022, which is 1.4 percent less than in the same month last year.