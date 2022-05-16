Agricultural exhibitions in Baku to bring together many foreign companies in 2022 - ministry

By Trend

A total of 449 companies from 24 countries will take part in agricultural exhibitions in Baku in 2022, representative of Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry Toghrul Gafarbayli said, Trend reports.

Gafarbayli made the remark on May 16 at a press conference dedicated to the opening of the 15th “Caspian Agro” international agricultural exhibition and the 27th “InterFood Azerbaijan” international exhibition.

According to him, an area of ??more than 15,000 hectares has been allocated for holding the above two exhibitions.

He said that the total number of companies to participate in the exhibitions to be held in Baku this year will be significantly higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry’s representative also noted that the agricultural sector’s development in Azerbaijan is expected to be accelerated this year.

"Within the framework of these exhibitions, negotiations will be held between representatives of Azerbaijani and foreign government agencies, which will become an additional incentive to accelerate the development of agriculture," added Gafarbayli.

Branch agricultural exhibitions have been held in Azerbaijan for 15 years.