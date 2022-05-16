National cargo transport via TRACECA up by 6.7 pct

By Azernews





The volume of cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor increased by 6.7 percent and amounted to 10.8 million tons in the first quarter of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

In the first three months of the year, automobiles transported 6.1 million tons or 56.3 percent of cargo, rail transported 3.5 million tons or 32.3 percent, and sea transported 1.2 million tons or 11.4 percent.

Transit cargoes accounted for 2.5 million tons or 23.8 percent of total freight traffic along the TRACECA corridor in January-March.

During a meeting between Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and TRACECA Secretary-General Asset Asavbayev, Azerbaijan and TRACECA agreed on cooperation in the areas of corridor geography expansion and digitalization. The parties agreed to collaborate in the development of multimodal transportation, increasing the competitiveness of container traffic, developing new projects that may help attract additional cargo flows to the corridor, and increasing efforts to promote the TRACECA corridor at the bilateral and international levels.

TRACECA, which was founded in 1993, is an international transportation program involving the European Union and 12 member states from the Eastern European, Caucasus, and Central Asian regions (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan).