Azerbaijani oil prices keep growing

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $3.27 on May 13 compared to the previous price, settling at $117.25 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 13 amounted to $116.08 per barrel, up by $3.29 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $74.75 per barrel on May 13, rising by $2.53 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $2.65 compared to the previous price and made up $111.35 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 14)