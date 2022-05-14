Kyrgyzstan harmonizing EU technical regulations with Azerbaijani legislative requirements

By Trend

Work is underway in Kyrgyzstan to harmonize the EU technical regulations with Azerbaijan’s national legislation requirements, Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Agriculture Azamat Mukashev told Trend.

According to Mukashev, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have established cooperation in the field of exchange of genetic material in the field of plant breeding and quarantine.

"The agreement on cooperation [signed on April 20, 2022 between the ministries of agriculture of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan] gives us the opportunity to exchange materials on plant breeding of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, promote agricultural products of Kyrgyzstan on the Azerbaijani market and vice versa," added the deputy minister.