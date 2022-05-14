Azerbaijan's 4IR center, Turkish Bulutistan ink co-op accord

By Azernews





Azerbaijani Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the Turkish company Bulutistan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), Azernews reports, citing the Economy Ministry.

The memorandum aims to implement and support joint projects to promote the application of technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, promote digital economy development, and the use of cloud services.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed issues of expanding cooperation in the development of the digital economy.

Turkish Bulutistan was founded in 2015 and provides cloud services to government agencies as well as the private sector as a cloud computing platform aimed at increasing the export of IT services. The company was selected as the fastest growing technology company in Turkey by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey 2019.

The Azerbaijan Center of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Network of the World Economic Forum opened in Baku in February 2022. This is the first center of this kind in the CIS region.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's economy minister stated that hosting a center of the 4th Industrial Revolution Network will be an asset for Azerbaijan. He emphasized that cooperation with leading companies will ensure the development of the non-oil sector, the diversification and the digitalization of the economy, and further increase the international influence of the country.