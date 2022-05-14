Azerbaijan extracts over 11.1m tons of oil in January-April 22

By Azernews





Azerbaijan has extracted over 11.1 million tons of oil, including condensate, from January to April 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

Oil production, including condensate, has decreased by 409,000 tons compared to the same period last year.

Of the total volume, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli accounted for 7 million tons of oil, while Shah Deniz for 1.5 million tons of condensate. The State Oil Company’s (SOCAR) oil output amounted to 2.6 million tons, including condensate.

During the reported period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to about 9 million tons. Out of this, the consortium accounts for nearly 8.5 million tons, SOCAR for 448,000 tons. The transportation of oil, including the condensate, for export, is approximately 501,000 tons, namely 5.3 percent lower than the same period in 2021.

Since the commissioning till May 1, 2022, more than 589 million tons of oil, including condensate, were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz. Nearly 553 million tons of crude oil were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, while more than 36 million tons of condensate from Shah Deniz.

At the same time, natural gas output amounted to 15.7 billion cubic meters in January-April 2022. Of these, 4.6 billion cubic meters were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and 8.5 billion cubic meters from Shah Deniz. SOCAR produced 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas.

Gas sales abroad amounted to about 7.6 billion cubic meters, which is 17.4 percent more compared to the same period of the previous year. Of the total exported volume, 2.9 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Turkey, 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, and 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia. In addition, during the reporting period, nearly 2 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Turkey through TANAP.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline system was supplied with 36 million cubic meters of gas in the first four months of the year.

From commissioning till May 1, 2022, nearly 195 billion cubic meters of gas were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and nearly 166 billion cubic meters from Shah Deniz. During this period, more than 114 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Shah Deniz.

Additionally, Azerbaijan refined 1.8 million tons of oil, and it was 210,000 tons less than in the same period last year.