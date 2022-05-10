Minister: Azerbaijan can contribute to energy diversification as green energy source

By Azernews





Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that Azerbaijan can contribute to the diversification of the energy supply as a source of green energy along with natural gas.

He made the remarks speaking at panel discussions at the World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

The minister underlined that Azerbaijan is one of the countries with sustainable energy independence due to domestic resources, a diversified energy balance, and supply markets.

“Azerbaijan plans to expand the role of a supplier of oil, gas, and electricity through the export of renewable energy,” he said.

In this regard, he briefed on the projects implemented and planned for the production and export of electricity from renewable energy sources.

Shahbazov stressed that in the current non-standard situation related to the supply of energy resources, sustainable energy security could be achieved through multifaceted diversification.

“It is necessary to ensure not only different sources of energy imports but also a variety of resources for the energy balance. Not only renewable energy sources but also hydrocarbon-based energy supplies are not as sustainable,” he said.

The minister stated that currently, the emphasis is not so much on renewable energy sources, but on the aspect of energy security, and in this regard, the goal of moving from 'net zero' to alternative energy sources has also changed.

He noted that the approach to developing green energy, accelerating the energy transition in the context of diversifying energy sources, is more rational and effective than a policy aimed only at reducing emissions and even eliminating natural gas from the energy balance. Shahbazov added that the smoothness of the energy transition and the path to the goal of achieving 'net zero' is directly related to ensuring energy security.

During the panel discussions, the minister touched upon the issues of energy security, energy transition, the growing role of Azerbaijan as a reliable energy supplier, and partnership with the Gulf countries in green energy in terms of the processes taking place in the global energy supply system.

Parviz Shahbazov paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Utilities Congress which is being held in Abu-Dhabi on May 9-11, at the invitation of Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei.

During the visit, the minister's speech at the strategic conference of the Congress at panel discussions, his participation in the various exhibitions showcasing innovative products and new technologies in power and water management, as well as in a number of meetings are planned.

It should be noted that the World Utilities Congress held under the auspices of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, convene 14 Energy Ministers, more than 70 industry CEOs of leading power and water utilities from more than 50 countries, and 1,000+ senior-level delegates.

World Utilities Congress is a platform that enables to sharing of insights and strategies on the global energy and utility industry.