Baku Shipyard talks unscheduled repair of local research vessel

By Trend

Unscheduled work is underway to diagnose and repair the "Gilavar" seismic vessel, as well as to prepare it for further operation, Azad Aliyev, head of the Baku Shipyard’s ship repair department, told Trend.

According to Aliyev, despite the fact that "Gilavar" was built in Soviet times, it’s the only ship of its class in the Caspian region.

"In particular, an inspection of the engine capacity, navigation systems, cleaning of the underwater part of the ship is being carried out. Such work usually takes no more than seven days. The ship will be put back into operation in the coming days," he said.



The technologies, equipment and human capital of the Baku Shipyard allow implementing competitive projects. Work on the construction and repair of various types of ships belonging to both Azerbaijan and foreign companies is carried out at the enterprise.