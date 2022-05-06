Azerbaijan to hold int'l agricultural, food industry exhibitions for SMEs in Baku

By Trend

The 15th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and the 27th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition will be held at the Baku Expo Center on May 18-20, Trend reports via the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

The exhibitions will feature various agricultural products, fruits and vegetables, confectionery, meat and meat products, juices, teas, milk and dairy products, tobacco and other products, as well as equipment for processing fruits and vegetables.

Importers, exporters, distributors, representatives of wholesale and retail trade, leading manufacturers of agricultural products from around the world will take part in the events.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) willing to present their products at the exhibitions can apply to the SMBDA until May 10 by filling out the appropriate form via: https://smb.gov.az/en/contact-form/exhibition-form/1

In order to provide state support for expanding the access of SMEs to sales markets, a free place for entrepreneurs will be allocated at the agency's stand, and support will be provided for organizing meetings within the framework of exhibitions to expand their business ties.