Azerbaijan, Romania eye green energy co-op

By Azernews





Azerbaijan and Romania have discussed the opportunities for green energy production and its export to Romania at the expense of huge wind resources existing in the Azerbaijani part of the Caspian Sea.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijani and Romanian Energy Ministers Parviz Shahbazov and Virgil Daniel Popescu within the "Southeastern Energy Transition: Regional Cooperation on Energy Security, Diversification and Green Transition”.

The ministers discussed energy volumes to be transmitted through Georgia and the Black Sea via a submarine power cable.

Taking into account the importance of the project in terms of expanding electricity export opportunities between the region and the European market, the parties agreed to hold a trilateral online working meeting between the stakeholders in a short time to intensify the discussions.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues related to the development of bilateral energy cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Romania are cooperating in various spheres of the economy. SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, established in 2011, and owns SOCAR-branded petrol stations in 26 regions of Romania.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $215.5 million in 2021, with exports amounting to $120.5 million, and imports to $94.9 million.