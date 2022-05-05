BP's executive vice-president visits Azerbaijan

By Azernews





BP's Executive Vice President - production and operations - Gordon Birrell has arrived on an official visit to Baku, BP Azerbaijan has said.

"This is a planned working visit and one of Gordon's regular trips to Azerbaijan," the company said.

It was noted that during the visit, Birrell will have meetings with BP's regional leadership in AGT (Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey) to discuss BP's regional business development and the current status of the BP-operated projects in the region as well as the future plans.

On May 5, Birrell also visited SOCAR's office and met with the company leadership.

BP opened its first office in Baku in June 1992 and has since then contributed to Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector through operating projects, such as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP).