Demand for hotel accommodation significantly grows in Azerbaijan over year

By Trend

Number of provision of overnight accommodation in hotels in Azerbaijan averaged 455,300 from January through March 2022, which is 45.3 percent more than in same period last year, Trend reports with reference to State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to committee, 48.5 percent of overnight accommodation fell on hotels in Baku, 10.8 percent - Gusar, eight percent - Guba, 7.6 percent - Gabala, 3.4 percent - Naftalan, 3.3 percent - Lankaran, 2.3 percent - Nakhchivan, 1.4 percent - Shamakhi, 1.1 percent - Mingachevir and 7.9 percent - hotels in other cities and regions of Azerbaijan in 1Q2022.

Some 70.8 percent of overnight accommodation of foreigners and stateless citizens were in Baku hotels, 12.4 percent - Gusar, 5.8 percent - Gabala, 3.5 percent - Naftalan, 2.9 percent - Guba, 1.5 percent - Shabran, one percent - Nakhchivan, 2.1 percent - hotels in other cities and regions of Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

Number of overnight accommodation in hotels of Azerbaijan for foreigners and stateless citizens increased 3.2 times in 1Q2022 compared from January through March last year and amounted to 172,000, or 39.5 percent of total number of overnight accommodations.

Income of hotels in Azerbaijan increased by 74.8 percent in 1Q2022 compared to same period in 2021 and amounted to 59.7 million manat ($35.1 million).